Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 7 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

    Across England there were 5,501 people in hospital with Covid as of December 7, with 119 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 3% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 21%.

    The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to December 5. This was down from six in the previous seven days.