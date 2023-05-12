Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 10 was up from two on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a patient with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Across England there were 4,207 people in hospital with Covid as of May 10, with 100 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.