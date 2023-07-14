Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 8 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
Across England, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to May 8.