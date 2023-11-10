Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to November 3.