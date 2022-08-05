Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

There were six beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.