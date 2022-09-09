Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on Aug-31.
There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-07, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.
The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to Sep-05.