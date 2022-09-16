Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.