Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on December 21.

There were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Across England there were 9,459 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 209 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 91% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 63%.