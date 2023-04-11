Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
7 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
27 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from five on the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.

    The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to April 3. This was down from four in the previous seven days.