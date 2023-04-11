Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from five on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.
The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to April 3. This was down from four in the previous seven days.