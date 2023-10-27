Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,796 people in hospital with Covid as of October 22.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 21% in the last four weeks.