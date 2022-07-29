Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 26 was down from nine on the same day the previous week.

There were two beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 49% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 41%.