Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was up from one on the same day the previous week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of beds at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 81% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 16.

Most Popular

Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12%.