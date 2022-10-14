Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on October 5.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Across England there were 10,608 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 221 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 58%.
The figures also show that five new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to October 10.