Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Nov-16 was down from five on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of Nov-16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.