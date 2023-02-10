Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for three patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on February 1, and there were none four weeks ago.

Across England there were 6,382 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.