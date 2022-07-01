Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 28 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Across England there were 8,120 people in hospital with Covid as of June 28, with 205 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 101% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 72%.
The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to June 26. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.