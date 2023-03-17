Register
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on March 8.

There were eight beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

    Across England there were 8,434 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 184 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 34%.

    The figures also show that two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to March 13.