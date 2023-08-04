Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,526 people in hospital with Covid as of July 30.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 34% in the last four weeks.