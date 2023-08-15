Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 6 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Across England, there were 1,912 people in hospital with Covid as of August 6.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 81% in the last four weeks.

The figures also show no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to August 4.