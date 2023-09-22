Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,019 people in hospital with Covid as of September 17.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 18% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that three new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to September 15.