Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,114 people in hospital with Covid as of December 31.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 71% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to December 29.