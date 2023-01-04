Coventry establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Coventry drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
The Yard, a pub, bar or nightclub at 11-12 Bull Yard, Coventry was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 188 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 152 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.