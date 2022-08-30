Coventry restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
D & D Picioca, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 72-74 Albany Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on July 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 519 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 394 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.