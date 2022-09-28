Coventry restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Foleshill Chip Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 553 Foleshill Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 518 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 389 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.