Coventry restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Kiosk, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bell Green Working Mens Club, Roseberry Avenue, Coventry was given the score after assessment on September 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 520 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 390 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.