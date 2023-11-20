Coventry restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Fresh Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 Pool Meadow Bus Station, Fairfax Street, Coventry was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 365 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.