Register
BREAKING

Coventry restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sidewalk Sandwich Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Greyfriars Lane, Coventry was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Coventry's 503 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 363 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.