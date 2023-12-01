Coventry restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sidewalk Sandwich Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Greyfriars Lane, Coventry was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 503 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 363 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.