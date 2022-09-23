Coventry restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Emily's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 40 Earlsdon Street, Coventry was given the score after assessment on August 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 518 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 389 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.