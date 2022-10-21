Coventry restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Selmina's Restaurant & Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 Spon Street, Coventry was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 524 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 392 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.