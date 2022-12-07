Coventry restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
53 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mummy Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 685 Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Coventry's 513 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 381 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.