Coventry restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Royal Burger, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Butts, Coventry was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 506 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 362 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.