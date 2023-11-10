Register
BREAKING

Coventry restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Royal Burger, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Butts, Coventry was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Coventry's 506 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 362 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.