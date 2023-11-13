Coventry restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Maharaja Grill and Balti House also T/A The Punjab Grill and Balti House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Pilot Hotel, Catesby Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 506 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 362 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.