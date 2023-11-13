Coventry restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Maharaja Grill and Balti House also T/A The Punjab Grill and Balti House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Pilot Hotel, Catesby Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.