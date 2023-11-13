Register
Coventry restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Maharaja Grill and Balti House also T/A The Punjab Grill and Balti House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Pilot Hotel, Catesby Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Coventry's 506 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 362 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.