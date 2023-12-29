Coventry restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Coventry restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Anedo Finger Licking Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 80 Far Gosford Street, Coventry was given the score after assessment on November 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 493 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 355 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.