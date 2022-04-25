Coventry road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Coventry's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm April 16 2021 to 6am April 27 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45/A46 Festival roundabout and slip roads, Partial island and slip closures for footbridge works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A446, from 9pm March 21 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 2 to 4 northbound and southbound, Lane and carriageway and associated slip road closures for bridge joint replacement.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A45, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A45, from 8pm December 3 2021 to 6am June 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End Roundabout to B4082, lane closures and carriageway closures on main carriageway and roundabout with speed restriction for survey/inspection works.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am August 31 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 6am October 9 2020 to 6am October 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass southbound, narrow lanes and speed restriction for, junction construction scheme works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm April 25 to 6am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 1, Lane closure for communications Including Total closure of, junction 2 North Bound exit Slip.

• M6, from 9.30am to 3pm on April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, off network Wall Hill Road to Green End Road, two-Way temporary traffic signals for inspection/survey of bridge under M6.

• A46, from 9pm May 3 to 6am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, off network under bridge, St Martins Road Cul-de-sac to Howes Lane, Multiway temporary traffic signals for inspection/survey for bridge inspection.