Coventry road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Coventry's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from midday, December 13 2021 to 11.59pm June 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): COVID 19 Sensitive Location - please read notes.

• A446, from 9pm March 21 to 6am June 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 2 to 4 northbound and southbound, Lane and carriageway and associated slip road closures for bridge joint replacement.

• A45, from 8pm December 3 2021 to 6am June 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End Roundabout to B4082, lane closures and carriageway closures on main carriageway and roundabout with speed restriction for survey/inspection works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm June 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am August 31 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from 6am October 9 2020 to 6am October 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass southbound, narrow lanes and speed restriction for, junction construction scheme works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from midnight, June 6 2022 to 6am December 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 from Leamington Road to Festival Island northbound and southbound, Contraflow with speed restriction in place for Viaduct Bridge Beams installation works for major Scheme.

• M6, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 2, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A46, from 10pm June 13 to 4am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 2 island (M6) to dumbells, Lane closures with police road blocks for lighting repairs.