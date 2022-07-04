Coventry road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Coventry's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm December 3 2021 to 6am July 31 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End Roundabout to B4082, lane closures and carriageway closures on main carriageway and roundabout with speed restriction for survey/inspection works.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am August 31 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from 9.30am April 1 to 4pm September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, stoneleigh junction, Lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 to 4pm September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, stoneleigh junction, lane closure and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm September 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 6am October 9 2020 to 6am October 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass southbound, narrow lanes and speed restriction for, junction construction scheme works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm November 25 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 North Bound and South Bound, Lane two and three closure Before and after Stoneleigh junction.

• M6, from 8pm July 6 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction four to junction 2, Lane closure for communications.

• M6, from 8pm July 7 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J3 to J2, Lane closure for communications.

• A423, from 6am to 6pm on July 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A423 Peugeot Talbot roundabout and slip roads, A45 Tollbar to Ryton eastbound, Lane closure leading to slip road closures with traffic signals for resurfacing works.