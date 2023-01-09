Coventry road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Coventry's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Coventry's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct three to jct one and A46 both directions A46 jct one to A46 Walsgrave, lane closures for surveys.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am February 4 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 9pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 Tollbar roundabout, lane closure for technology works.

• A46, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Kenilworth to Stivichall, Lane, carriageway and weekend carriageway closures for new bridge construction works.