Coventry road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Coventry's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am April 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Just off Hinckley Road roundabout, Lane closure on behalf of National Grid (East Midlands).

• M6, from 9.30pm February 27 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct two to jct 3, lane closure for sweeping of carriageway.

• A45, from 9pm March 1 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 southbound, Festival, slip road closure for carriageway repair.

• M6, from 9pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct three, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M6, from 9pm March 9 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.