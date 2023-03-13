Coventry road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Coventry's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am April 15 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm July 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm March 13 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

• A46, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 9pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J3 to J3A, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A446, from 8pm March 20 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, jct four to 3 and M42 both directions onto M6 southbound, lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• A46, from midnight, March 27 2023 to 6am December 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 from Leamington Road to Festival Island northbound and southbound, Contraflow with speed restriction in place for Viaduct Bridge Beams installation works for major Scheme.