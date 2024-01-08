Coventry road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Coventry's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.

• A46, from 6am September 7 2021 to 11.59pm April 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Stoneleigh, Narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction of new bridge.

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

• A45, from 5pm November 30 2023 to 6am June 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Leek Wootton to Festival Roundabout, carriageway, lane and layby closures and 24/7 verge works for bridge construction, diversion is via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm January 8 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Binley to M6, junction 2, 24/7 narrow lanes with carriageway and lane closures due to structure works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M6, from 9pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two to jct three lane closures for electrical works.