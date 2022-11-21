Coventry road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Coventry's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from midnight, August 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass at Binley Woods roundabout / new bridge, 24/7 Lane closures on A46 main carriageway and closure of new slip roads for construction works on new Bridge slip roads and roundabout.

• A46, from 6am October 9 2020 to 6am December 23 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass southbound and northbound, narrow lanes and speed restriction for, junction construction scheme works.

• A45, from 8pm May 14 2021 to 6am December 24 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Tollbar End to Walsgrave, carriageway closure and speed restrictions for carriagway works.

• A46, from midnight, January 4 2022 to 6am January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, stoneleigh, short duration mobile working for narrow lanes TM maintenance using IPV and TM vehicle.

• A46, from 11.59pm April 15 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 at Stoneleigh northbound and southbound, 24hr lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.

• A46, from midnight, August 16 2021 to 11.59pm January 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound, exit slip at Stoneleigh Road junction, Lane closure on slip and No right turn restriction onto Stoneleigh Road for major scheme works on Stoneleigh Road.

• A46, from 9.30am March 28 2022 to 4pm February 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 both directions stoneleigh junction, lane closures and temporary speed limit for new bridge construction.