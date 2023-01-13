Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Coventry takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Desi Junction, a takeaway at CV6 was given the maximum score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Coventry's 325 takeaways with ratings, 208 (64%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.