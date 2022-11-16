Coventry takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago
A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Chip Butty, a takeaway at 76 Ansty Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 323 takeaways with ratings, 205 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.