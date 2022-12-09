Coventry takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Foleshill Grill, a takeaway at 360 Foleshill Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Coventry's 322 takeaways with ratings, 207 (64%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.