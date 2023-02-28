Coventry takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
Allesley Park Fish Saloon, a takeaway at 7-9 Whitaker Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on January 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 322 takeaways with ratings, 207 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.