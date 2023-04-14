Coventry takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST
A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kurdistan Restaurant, a takeaway at 443 Foleshill Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on March 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 321 takeaways with ratings, 208 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.