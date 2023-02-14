Coventry takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Chipsella, a takeaway at 1c Clay Lane, Stoke, Coventry was given the maximum score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 323 takeaways with ratings, 208 (64%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.