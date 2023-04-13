Coventry takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Sweet Memories (Cov) Ltd, a takeaway at 589 Foleshill Road, Coventry was given the score after assessment on March 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 321 takeaways with ratings, 208 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.