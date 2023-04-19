Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Co-op makes major change for loyalty card customers to save money
9 minutes ago What time is PMQs on today?
28 minutes ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
45 minutes ago Rylan, Scott Mills & Paddy O’Connell to host Eurovision on BBC Radio 2
1 hour ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test
2 hours ago Snow could be on the way for the UK days after ‘heatwave’

Coventry takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Chicken & Pizza Express, a takeaway at 15 Butts, Coventry was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Coventry's 322 takeaways with ratings, 208 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.