Coventry takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Coventry takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
Chicken & Pizza Express, a takeaway at 15 Butts, Coventry was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Coventry's 322 takeaways with ratings, 208 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.