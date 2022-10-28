Crime on the rise in Coventry, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Coventry, official police records reveal.

West Midlands Police recorded 41,347 offences in Coventry in the 12 months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of ​21%​ compared to the previous year, when there were 34,097.

And, at 109.0 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 91.3.

The figures come as a victim support group says “women deserve better” after a sharp rise in violent and sexual offences led to a record high for police-recorded crime in England and Wales.

Of the crimes recorded in Coventry over the last 12 months, 1,289 were sexual offences – an increase of 12% from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 15,032 to 17,653 over this period.

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence without injury, which rose by 29%, from 5,488 incidents to 7,059.

Across England and Wales there were 70,600 rape offences recorded in the year to June, another record high and an increase of 20% from 59,046 in 2019-20.

The number has nearly doubled in just over six years, from 36,321 in 2015-16.

Reacting to the figures, Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: “This huge increase in sexual violence, in particular rape, reported to the police is seriously alarming and a stark reminder that the government needs to get a grip on staggeringly low conviction rates and horrendous court delays.

Nationally, domestic-abuse related offences totalled 912,181 in the year to June, up 6% on the previous 12 months and up 14% in 2019-20.

Some of this increase “may reflect improvements seen in recording and reporting over the last few years,” the ONS added.

And theft offences in Coventry rose by 24%, with 11,675 incidents recorded in the 12 months to June.

At 30.8 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 26.5.

Crimes recorded in Coventry included:

1,289 sexual offences, a rise of 12%17,653 violent offences, a rise of 17%3,539 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 49%1,166 drug offences, up 27%740 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 64%3,757 public order offences, up 16%11,675 theft offences, a rise of 24%6,261 stalking and harassment offences, up 9%

A Home Office spokesperson said: “It is good to see an 8% rise in the volume of charges for rape offences. However, the volume of rapes and sexual offences is very concerning.

“Some of the increase in reporting can be attributed to more victims coming forward, and we welcome that, as these crimes can all too often be hidden."

“We need the police and the Crown Prosecution Service to do more and raise the bar, so that victims know they will be taken seriously and the criminals responsible are put behind bars,” they added.

